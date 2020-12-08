Centre Not Ready To Repeal Agrarian Laws; To Submit Written Proposal To Farmers Tomorrow

The crucial meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and 13 farmer leaders at the National Agricultural Science Complex in Pusa on Tuesday night failed to yield a positive outcome. Speaking to the media after the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah revealed that the Centre will send a written proposal regarding contentious points such as the APMC and the SDM's powers. Reportedly, Shah asked the farmers' representatives to mull over the proposal and get back to the Union government.

He lamented that the Union government had wasted so many months in sending such a proposal. Moreover, Mollah revealed that the Centre was not ready to repeal the three farm laws. Expressing his disappointment at this development, he opined that the chances of the farmers' unions attending another meeting called by the Centre were bleak. At the same time, he mentioned that the farmers' unions will discuss the government's proposal at the Singhu border on Wednesday and clarify their position subsequently.

Farmer leader Hannan Mollah remarked, "The Minister said that we will send a written proposal to you tomorrow over APMC, SDM’s power and other issues. He said that you think over it and then we will talk about it the day after tomorrow. They are not ready to repeal the bills."

The Government is not ready to take back the farm laws: Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha https://t.co/APu8ws5eWS — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm: Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/AxMrdwH1xn — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Rom over agrarian laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Multiple farmers' unions participated in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. The Centre has already held 5 round of talks with the farmer unions until now seeking to resolve the standoff.

