Centre Rebuts Freedom House's 'partly Free' Tag To India; Terms It 'misleading & Incorrect

Hitting out at US NGO Freedom House report titled “Democracy Under Siege”, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on termed it as 'misleading, incorrect and misplaced'. Issuing a point-by-point rebuttal, Centre assured that India under its federal structure is ruled by multiple parties apart from the one in Centre through a free and fair election conducted by an independent election body. India has been downgraded to 'partly free' from 'free' by Freedom House due to discriminatory policies affecting the Muslim population, crackdown on expressions of dissent and rising violence. India has scored 67 out of 100 in the report.
In its rebuttal, Centre touched open the points raised in the report regarding various changes in India in the past year. The report has scored India 34/40 in political rights and 33/60 in civil liberties. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, India had been rated as “free” in Freedom House’s reports, though its scores on a scale of 100 had declined during this period from 77 to 71, according to Outlook.
Under 'political rights', the US NGO's report scores India high for its free and fair electoral process, political pluralism and participation and government transparency, but it flags weak points like equal representation in parliament, safeguards against official corruption - totalling 34/40.
On the other hand, under civil liberties, the report scores India low for its media independence, freedom to practice religion, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, NGO freedom, independent judiciary, police brutality, equal treatment of people under laws, freedom of movement, social freedoms, freedom from economic exploitation.
It cites instances like tagging people “anti-national”, disinformation, harassment of journalists, mob-lynching, the Babri demolition acquittal, anti-Love Jihad laws, sedition, imposing curfew, FCRA amendment and freezing Amnesty assets, Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, nominating ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha, migrant crisis during lockdown. But it rates India high for freedom for trade unions, right to own property without state interference totalling it 33/60.
