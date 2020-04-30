Centre's Continous Efforts To Provide Relief To Migrant Labourers Amid The Lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs put out a notification on Thursday informing states that they could prepare a protocol and facilitate the return of migrant workers to their hometowns. But this is not the first step to ease the burden on migrants that the Centre has taken. The Central government has proactively been taking steps since Day 1 of the lockdown to address the issues of migrant labourers and ensure their safety in the states. Here are the steps taken by the government so far:

RELIEF TO CONSTRUCTION WORKERS ON 24 MARCH 2020:

The centre on 24 March released Rs 52,000 crore as a short-term relief to construction workers across which was estimated to benefit 5.1 crore workers are employed in the construction sector

RELIEF UNDER GAREEB KALYAN YOJANA ON 26 MARCH 2020:

On 26 March, the Finance Minister announced a relief package for over 80 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna.

SRDF FUND AVAILABLE TO STATES ON 28 MARCH 2020:

The Centre on 28 March urged state governments to utilise Rs 29,000 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund to help the vulnerable by providing food and shelter to migrant workers. It also urged states to set up relief camps.

1.03 MILLION IN RELIEF CAMPS BY 10 APRIL 2020:

By 10th April, the government while responding to a plea on migrant workers in SC, had said that it had provided shelter to 1.03 million people apart from 1.5 million workers who were being provided shelter by employers.

50,000 NGOs WORKING WITH GOVERNMENTS AS ON 21 APRIL 2020:

On 21 April, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that 50,000 NGOs were working shoulder to shoulder with governments to provide food and basic needs to migrant workers.

GOVERNMENT WORKING ON A WEB PORTAL:

The central government is reportedly working to launch a web portal to help pass on direct relief to migrant workers. The portal would allow state governments to upload the details of all migrant workers to claim benefits.

