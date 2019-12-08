WATCH: Chariot In Pune Goes Out-of-control; Charioteer Rides Triples On Bike To Rein It In

A video involving an out of control horse-drawn carriage and three men on a motorcycle which ended in minor injuries has been going viral on the internet. The incident which happened near the Koregaon Park junction in Pune around 8:30 pm on Friday was caught on camera by a citizen and circulated on social media. The chauffeur who rode pillion on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries after he came under both the wheels of the carriage. The horses did not harm anyone.

The video shows two horses, drawing a brightly decked-up carriage, speeding down Bund Garden Bridge in an uncontrollable manner. A short while later, three men riding a motorcycle catch up to them. A pillion rider, 32-year-old coachman Jitendra Kadam manages to grab the harness of one horse, forcing it to shudder to a sudden halt amid sparks. The horse then stumbles, taking Kadam down with it.

'We will investigate the incident'

According to the medico-legal case, Kadam suffered minor internal injuries. “We have received the MLC report from Sassoon General Hospital stating that Kadam has sustained minor internal injuries in the incident. He also injured his hand,” an officer from the Koregaon Park police said. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Erandwane, the Koregaon Park police said. “We will investigate the incident. As of now, we have not registered any complaint against the horse-and-carriage owner,” police said. Kadam was discharged from the private hospital on Saturday evening, while the horse suffered minor bruises. The carriage slowed to a halt just before the junction. “There were no other injuries or damage caused by the incident,” the police said.

