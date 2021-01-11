Chhattisgarh Engineer Quits Job To Protect Wildlife, Clears Over 150 Animal Traps

A 30-year-old man from Chhattisgarh quit his job as a lecturer to prevent wildlife deaths from snare traps. M Suraj, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering, quit his job and now working with the state forest department and NGOs to save wildlife from poachers and other dangers. Ever since Suraj has joined the state forest department and other NGOs in a mission to clear as many snare traps as possible, they have managed to remove hundreds of noose made up of wires, wood, nylon, etc.

Read: From Elon Musk's Signal Tweet To IPhone Surviving 12,000 Ft Fall; Top Stories Of The Week

150 traps destroyed

In 2019, Suraj began his anti-snare walk campaign, which became a massive success as they have destroyed around 150 traps made to capture wildlife, especially tigers, whose skin is sold by the poachers. Suraj and his team carried out the anti-snare walks that covered at least 14 villages situated across three tiger reserves in Chhattisgarh, India. The anti-snare walk campaign started by Suraj came after he and his team found out one of the tigers that had gone missing months ago was killed by poachers and its skin was confiscated by forest officials.

Read: 'Never Ever Stop Playing': Drone Video Of Dolphins Playing In Ocean Leaves People In Awe

Commendable work by M Suraj from #Chhattisgarh to reduce #wildlife deaths by snare traps. He is relentlessly working to get rid of this menace by conducting numerous anti-snare walks, spreading #awareness & mobilizing the local communities. https://t.co/ZPa7VtiHbC pic.twitter.com/0QrevbDC1d — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) December 19, 2020

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Bus Struggling To Get Past A Tunnel; Gives 2020 Reminder

According to The Better India, Suraj started protecting wildlife after he saw a snake beaten to death by locals while he was returning home from work a few years ago. This pushed him to quit his job and take up protecting wildlife full-time. He also conducts awareness campaigns in his state to aware people of the importance of saving wildlife and nature. Suraj now aims to expand his anti-snare walks across 22 regions with the money he got as a grant from The Habitats Trust in 2019.

Read: Queen Elizabeth's Deepfake Delivers 'weirdest' Christmas Speech With Viral Dance Challenge

(Image Credit: @DhanrajNathwani/Twitter)