Chicken Biryani Becomes Most Favourite Indian Dish With 95 Orders Per Min

In the year 2019, chicken biryani becomes the most favourite dish among Indians as according to the annual report released by Swiggy, people have ordered an average of 95 biryanis per minute across India. Biryani has also been on the top spot for four-years on the most ordered dish list. According to Swiggy 'statEATistics', they also gave the most expensive and least expensive biryani of the year. While the Chicken Sajuk Biryani in Pune was sold for Rs 1,500 and gained the spot of the most expensive biryani, Mumbai's vegetarian 'Chal Dhanno Tawa Biryani (aka pulao) became the most pocket-friendly one as it was sold at a price of Rs 19.

In the fourth edition of 'Swiggy StatEATstics' they also revealed that gulab jamun was the dessert that “romanced” the Indian sweet tooth as it was ordered 17,69,399 times and the second position was Falooda with a total of 11,94,732 orders. The food delivery site also disclosed other favourite desserts which included Death by chocolate, Tender Coconut ice cream, Tiramisu ice cream and Kesar Halwa. Another favourite food item among the Indians was surprisingly Khichdi. The sales of Khichdi rose by 128 per cent, however, most of it ordered during Navratri season.

Top ten food items ordered

The food delivery app further also shared a complete list of top ten food items that were ordered in the year 2019. The top position has been taken by chicken biryani, followed by masala dosa, paneer butter masala, chicken fried rice, mutton biryani, chicken dum biryani, veg fried rice, veg biryani, tandoori chicken and last but not the least, dal makhani. The statistics also disclosed that Indians went on a health kick this year as well, with healthy orders crossing the 3.5 lakh mark. “Keto brownies, keto-friendly Tuscan chicken and healthy red rice poha were a few of the most ordered in this category. In fact, keto-specific items saw a 306% increase in orders”.

