Bamboo Biryani: Easy Recipe To Try This Delicious Dish At Home

Food

Bamboo biryani is one of the easiest recipes which you can make at home. Read more to know about how you can make Bamboo biryani at home within 1 & a half hour.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bamboo Biryani

Biryani is one of the famous dishes and has a lot of variety of its own. There are Dum biryanis, Malabari biryanis, Hyderabadi biryanis and the list goes on. Among them, there is biryani called Bamboo Biryani which is cooked inside a foot long Bamboo. This biryani can be made either veg and non-veg depending on an individual's preference. While non-vegetarians prefer chicken and mutton, vegetarians usually go for panner and other varieties. However, Bamboo biryanis are available in specific restaurants. Bamboo biryani can also be made at home. Let us see how you can make Bamboo biryani at home.

How to make Bamboo Biryani at home?

The first step is to marinate the chicken into a bowl. For that add garam masala, salt to taste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, biryani masala, ginger garlic paste, coriander powder, fried onions, half a lemon, yoghurt, mint leaves, coriander leaves, oil and mix all of them well. Keep it inside the fridge to let it marinate for an hour. Now it is time to marinate the rice. Take raw basmati rice into a bowl then add oil, salt, whole garam masala spices, ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, biryani masala, onions, green chillies, mint leaves and mix them well. Keep it aside for an hour. Now you need to clean the bamboo. Pour oil inside the Bamboo. Then put two spoons of chicken marinade which was kept in the fridge. Add one-fourth cups of water. Now the last step is to make the bamboo and serve hot biryani on a banana leaf. Enjoy your delicious homemade Bamboo Biryani with some curd.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arpita : UAE Licensed Blogger (@foodloreuae) on

Published:
COMMENT
