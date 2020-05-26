Chinese Army Used Sticks, Clubs With Barbed Wires During Stand-off In Ladakh

Amid escalating tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Chinese troops reportedly behaved like an “unprofessional army” during the stand-off in the Pangong Tso lake area in Eastern Ladakh sector. According to media reports, the soldiers of China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) used stones, sticks, and clubs with barbed wires during the face-off with the Indian security forces.

According to ANI’s sources in the Indian Army, their behaviour was similar to the stone-pelters in the Kashmir valley who use stones to target the Indian security forces. They reportedly behaved like “typical bullies” with heavy troops deployment on the Chinese side and showed undue aggression towards Indian soldiers.

“Contrary to the Chinese behaviour, the Indian side never uses such tactics to push back the Chinese from the areas under us except for the minor shoving and pushing incidents that keep taking place almost round the year,” sources told ANI.

The Indian Army has also increased its presence to deter the PLA from carrying out transgressions in other areas. The heightened tension along the border has been increasing with instances of a face-off between the Indian and Chinese army being reported along the borderlines in Ladakh and Sikkim as well.

Defence Minister reviews situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on May 26 to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Ladakh sector amid the standoff with China. The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three Service chiefs and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated in this meeting which lasted for more than 60 minutes.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane observed that such stand-offs occur because the LAC is not well defined. He added that there was nothing new in the face-offs that took place in Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim. The Army Chief asserted that India would deal with the situation as per the protocols and strategic guidelines.

(With ANI inputs)