Pictures: IAF's US-made Chinook Helicopters Begin High-altitude Ops, Including At Siachen

Indian Air Force's American-origin Chinook helicopters have begun operations in high-altitude locations including the Siachen glacier area in Ladakh, and are carrying military equipment to higher reaches. The choppers were inducted into the Air Force service in March last year.

The Chinook choppers are now being used to transport loads such as heavy military equipment to high altitude areas along the borders with Pakistan and China in support of troops deployed there, IAF sources said.

"Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries. It is a multi-role platform and is used for the transport of troops and material among other roles. It will greatly enhance IAF's High availability disaster recovery (HADR) capability," IAF said.

The past year witnessed some significant inductions such as Chinook and Apache choppers, testing of anti-satellite weapon, commissioning of stealth submarine and the modernisation of infantry.

READ | 'Chinook's Induction A Gamechanger Like Rafale's Will Be': Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa Calls IAF's New Helicopter Fleet A National Asset

Chinook choppers participate in R-Day flypast

The 71st Republic Day witnessed the flypast conducted by the Indian Air Force with great fervour. The Tri-services formation took part for the first time in the Republic Day Flypast.

This was the first time heavy-lift helicopter Chinook and attack helicopter Apache, which were recently inducted in the Indian Air Force, took part in a Republic Day Flypast. The choppers were also part of the IAF's Republic Day float.

READ | Air Force Successfully Flies AN-32 Aircraft On Indigenous Bio-jet Fuel From Leh

About Chinook choppers

The Chinook twin-engine tandem-rotor is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, which is used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment, and fuel.

The all-weather capable aircraft can be used for humanitarian and disaster relief operations and in missions such as transportation of relief supplies and mass evacuation of refugees.

India has paid close to USD 1.5 billion for 15 of these helicopters which are being used for deploying troops and machinery at high-altitude locations.

Chinook is one of the two helicopters other than the Apache attack choppers for which India had signed deals in 2015-16.

READ | Personal Kit Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Each Jawan Deployed In Siachen: Here's The Breakdown

READ | Indian Chief Of Army Staff Navarane Visits Siachen War Memorial And Pays His Tribute

(With inputs from ANI)