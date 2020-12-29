Civil Aviation Ministry Working To Maintain Cold Chain For Transporting COVID-19 Vaccine

As India concludes its 2-day vaccination dry run, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry announced that they were working with the Health Ministry to make all necessary arrangements to maintain the "integrity of cold chain" during the nationwide transportation of the vaccine. As coronavirus vaccines are temperature-sensitive, the present cold chain system and equipment for the storage of vaccines need to be thoroughly tested ahead of the expected vaccination drive in January 2021, as per the Ministry.

"The vaccine has to be moved from the place of manufacture to all the cordons of the country through multi-mode movement. We are working with the Ministry of Health and other departments of various ministries. The most important thing is to maintain the vitality of the vaccine which will require temperature regulation. We are making arrangements to maintain the integrity of this cold chain during transportation," said Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola.

The Civil Aviation Ministry official also stated that since the vaccine would go through all kinds of travel including road and air, detailed Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) would be formulated to ensure that the vitality of the vaccine is maintained. According to the Health Ministry, an estimation of cold chain equipment has been sent to states who have received at least 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers, and 300 solar refrigerators for COVID-19 vaccine storage.

"There will be road travel, air travel, storage, distribution, and administration. We are making all the arrangements. As soon as the vaccination drives begin, we will work out and we will help in implementation. Exact Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) will be formulated with the Ministry of Health and Dept of Pharmaceuticals when we know exact details of the vaccine. Detailed SOPs will be laid down," he added.

To assess India's preparation for a COVID-19 vaccine, the Centre conducted a 2-day dry run, touted to be one of the largest vaccination drives in the country on December 28 and 29 across four states namely -- Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. The mock drill is said to help increase the administration's preparedness and concurrent monitoring. Review and feedback at block and district levels will be shared with the state and the Centre to improve preparedness.

