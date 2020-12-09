Omar Comments On AAP's 'Kejriwal Under House Arrest' Claim Even As Delhi Police Busts Lie

As Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party claimed that CM Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest and Delhi Police busted the lie, NC leader and former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, taunted the Centre stating that he has seen the same 'script' elsewhere. Omar was referring to August 4, 2019, when all the mainstream political leaders in J&K were put under preventive detention, and a day after Article 370 that gave special rights to J&K was abrogated, and the state was bifurcated. Omar's comment came even as Delhi Police gave picture evidence to state that Kejriwal was not detained. Moreover, CCTV footage showed Kejriwal moving freely.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti shared a video claiming that she has been detained 'once again' and slammed the Government of India.

Delhi Police refutes AAP claim

Earlier in the day, AAP made an explosive claim that the police are not allowing anyone to leave or enter Kejriwal's residence in the national capital. According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the police had barricaded the Delhi CM's house from all sides at the behest of the Union Home Ministry. Alleging that even elected MLAs were not being permitted to meet him, Bharadwaj added that BJP workers were made to sit outside his residence. This comes even as the farmers have issued a call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to protest against the agrarian laws.

However, the Delhi Police shared a picture of the entrance of the CM's house to prove that his movements have not been restricted. North Delhi DCP Anto Alphonse stated, “Our forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem".

Our forces have been deployed at the CM's residence to avoid any clashes between AAP and any other parties. He is not under house arrest. CM Kejriwal had left his residence at 8 pm on Monday and returned around 10 pm. There was no problem

