BIG: CM Uddhav Declares Rs.1 Cr Donation From Personal Trust For Ram Temple Construction

In a massive announcement in Ayodhya on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that his personal trust would donate Rs.1 crore towards the construction of the Ram temple. Moreover, he revealed that the Maharashtra government would build ‘Maharashtra Bhavan’ in Ayodhya to take care of the devotees from his state. He urged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allocate a piece of land in this regard.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “I have come to know that the bank account of the trust has become operational in Ayodhya only yesterday. I want to humbly say that I am announcing Rs. 1 crore for the formation of the Ram temple from my trust and not the government. From Maharashtra government, I talked to UP CM Yogi Adityanath yesterday- the temple will definitely be built and we will all build it. I want to request UP CM Yogi Adityanath to give us a piece of land to construct the Maharashtra Bhavan to facilitate the Ram Bhakts coming from Maharashtra.”

‘A matter of privilege’

Mentioning that this was his third visit to Ayodhya in the last one and a half years, he recalled that Shiv Sena had asked the government to pass a law to construct the Ram temple which did not happen. Thackeray also cherished the fact that both the Ayodhya judgment and his taking over as the CM of Maharashtra happened in November 2019, exactly a year after visiting Ayodhya. Moreover, the Maharashtra CM assured that he would perform the Aarti on the banks of the Sarayu river in the future.

“It is a matter of privilege that I have come here thrice in the last one to one and a half years. When I came here for the first time, those were such days where we didn’t know who will build Ram Mandir or whether it will be done. Shiv Sena had demanded that the government should pass a law to build the Ram Mandir,” the Maharashtra CM said.

He added, “I had come in November 2018. A year later, the court gave the verdict. In the same November, a thing happened for me- which I had never imagined. I became the Chief Minister. I had come after the Lok Sabha elections. I had come to have darshan of Ram Lalla with all my MPs. I have once again come to take darshan of Ram Lalla with my saffron family. I will keep coming again.”

