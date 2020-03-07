Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Man To Gift Ancient Coin For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

A Muslim man on Friday, March 6 decided to gift an ancient coin made of 'ashtadhatu' (eight metal alloy) for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Identified as Syed Mohd Islam, he is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district. As per reports, the coin has an image of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman inscribed on it.

According to Islam, he had found the coin while he was reconstructing his ancestral home in his village. Further, he will be going to Ayodhya to hand over the coin to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who is the chairman of the Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust. Reportedly, the coin is for several lakhs of rupees.

Construction to begin in 6 months

In a massive statement, President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, on February 22, claimed that the construction of the Ram Temple will begin in 6 months. Reaffirming that the Mandir will be in the same place where the Babri Masjid was present, he said that the temple will be built according to the model which has been displayed previously. He added that the date of beginning construction for the temple will be finalised in the next meeting of the Trust.

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple.

Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

