Kerala CM Vijayan Says 'Odd-Even' System For Vehicles To Be Implemented Post April 20

As the Coronavirus scare continues in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the "Odd-Even" system for vehicles will be implemented in the State with partial restrictions after April 20. The state government is also seeking centre's permission to club the State districts into four zones, he added.

Women will be given concession

"Odd-Even system for vehicles will be implemented in the state after April 20 in districts with partial restrictions. Also, the concession will be given to vehicles driven by women" Vijayan said.

Additionally, the Kerala Government is planning to seek the Centre's permission to club the state's districts in four zones after seven fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday. The districts with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases of Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode-will be combined to make the first zone. In this zone, the lockdown should be continued strictly without any relaxation till May 3.

In the second zone, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kollam will be included. Hotspot regions will be found within the second zone districts and sealed. In the third zone, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad districts will be included. Partial relaxation will be given to this zone. In the final fourth zone, Kottayam and Idukki will be included with no COVID -19 cases.

According to the data provided by the Kerala government as of Thursday evening, there are 394 COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 147 are active cases. While 245 people have recovered, two deaths have been reported so far.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,824 active cases. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With inputs from agency)