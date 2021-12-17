Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying that Varanasi has set new development benchmarks under his leadership. He went on to praise the Prime Minister, saying that the people of Varanasi are happy to be represented in Parliament by "the world's most visionary and popular leader". Via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri were also present at the event.

Addressing the inauguration of the All India Mayors' Conference, CM Adityanath said, "People in Kashi are proud that the most visionary and popular leader of the world represents the constituency in Parliament. In the last 7 years, Kashi has established new parameters of development. While preserving its ancient culture, it's present before the world in a new form". The Conference is being held in Varanasi by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Urban Development. This event will be held from December 17 to 19, to highlight the significant achievements of the Central government and the State government of Uttar Pradesh in the field of urban development.

PM Modi praises Varanasi for being a leader in development

On Tuesday, December 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan, where he praised Varanasi for being a leader in development. PM Modi congratulated the country on 'Gita Jayanti,' saying that today was the auspicious day when humanity was endowed with the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, Spirituality, and Paramarth.

"On this day when armies were face to face in the battlefield of Kurukshetra, humanity got the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, Spirituality and Paramarth. Sadguru Sadafaldev ji had performed a Yagya to spread Vihangam Yoga to the masses for the awakening of the society," he stated.

PM Modi emphasised Varanasi's growth, saying that the historic city was serving as a roadmap for India's development by nurturing the roots of art and entrepreneurship even in the most difficult of times. He said the Ring Road project was finished in record time by Kashi. He added that many of the roads leading to Varanasi have been widened as well. Those who travel to Varanasi by road are acutely aware of the significance of the facility, he explained. PM Modi also stated that the development of Varanasi has had a great impact on tourism. In 2019-20, the number of tourists travelling here has increased compared to 2014-15. More than 30 lakh people have come and gone from Babatpur airport alone in the 2019-20 Corona period, according to the PM. On December 13, he dedicated his favourite project, the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,' which he had personally overseen during development in his assembly seat. The project area is a gigantic 5 lakh square feet with 23 new buildings to give different facilities to pilgrims and devotees, paving the way for an accessible trail from Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga.

