CM Yogi Reaches Out To A Deceased Labourers Family That Conducted Symbolic Cremenation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed his officials to extend all possible help to the family of the 38-year-old labourer who died in Delhi. The deceased was symbolically cremated in Gorakhpur, his native place as the family could not afford the cost of bringing back his body that amounted to Rs 25,000. The dummy of the migrant labourer, was cremated on Friday, April 17.

The Chief Minister has asked the nodal officer in Delhi to make arrangements to send the body from Delhi. On Wednesday, District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan visited the grieving family and handed a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the wife of the deceased labourer and assured all help.

The government also transferred Rs.30,000 in Poonam's (wife of labourer) bank account under National Family Benefit Scheme. She will also be eligible for the widow pension and a job will also be offered as per her qualification and capabilities, informed the DM Pandiyan. Adding further, he said that the family will also be given land for farming, a house for the family under the CM Awas Yojana and children will be admitted to a school. Sunil is survived by five children; four daughters and a son.

Sunil (38) a resident of Dumrikhurd village under Chauri Chaura tehsil of Gorakhpur, died at a Delhi hospital on April 14. Sunil's father, Radhey Shyam, said that the contractor had called the family on April 11, informing them that Sunil was unwell. Three days later on April 14, the family received a call from a policeman informing them that he had died. Adding further he said they were not able to bring back the body as the charges were Rs 25,000 and they could not afford to pay.

Sunil's wife Poonam sent a letter through Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arpit Gupta to Delhi Police, asking them to conduct a post-mortem and the cremation of her husband. Two days after Sunil's death, the family decided to hold an effigy cremation where his one-year-old son lit the pyre.

