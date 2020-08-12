Bengaluru Violence: Probe Ordered By District Magistrate, Informs CM Yediyurappa

The Bengaluru District Magistrate has ordered a thorough investigation into the violence that flared up Tuesday night in the city's Kadugondanahalli and Devara Jeevanahalli areas, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed in a tweet on Wednesday

This comes after Karnataka minister CT Ravi stated that the Karnataka government would recover damages inflicted on public property from the rioters. Comparing the move to the Yogi Adityanath-led movement, Ravi alleged that the 'riot was planned and that petrol bombs were used'. An inquiry has been initiated into the issue and 146 people have been arrested into the riots.

READ | Bengaluru Violence: BJP Minister CT Ravi Vows 'asset Recovery From Rioters' Like Yogi Govt

READ | Bengaluru Violence: '145 Arrested, More To Be Detained', Says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru violence

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media.

Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

Yediyurappa promised strict action against the culprits, but the Congress has blamed the government for inaction. MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose house was burnt, demanded additional security. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Social Democratic Party of India leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.

READ | 'Only Innocents Suffer': Siddaramaiah Urges To Maintain Calm After Bengaluru Violence

READ | Bengaluru Violence: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy Blames 'explosion Of People's Frustration'