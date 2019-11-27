PM Modi Congratulates ISRO For Cartosat-3 Launch, Says 'ISRO Made Nation Proud Once Again'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after its another successful satellite launch. He stated that "The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high-resolution imaging capability." Further, he said, "ISRO has made the nation proud once again." After the launch of Cartosat-3 was rescheduled from November 25, it was finally set in motion on November 27 on Wednesday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

I heartily congratulate the entire @isro team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites of USA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2019

The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability. ISRO has once again made the nation proud! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2019

About the Cartosat-3

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite was placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 also carried 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Watch Live: Launch of Cartosat-3 and 13 USA’s Nanosatellite by PSLV-C47 https://t.co/wvdBy25uCG — ISRO (@isro) November 27, 2019

India may attempt another soft Moon landing

After coming ever-so-close two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end. Reportedly, this may take place in November 2020, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. The Indian Space Research Organisation had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programs of ISRO, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.

