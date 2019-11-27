The Debate
PM Modi Congratulates ISRO For Cartosat-3 Launch, Says 'ISRO Made Nation Proud Once Again'

Science

PM Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after its another successful satellite launch.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after its another successful satellite launch. He stated that "The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high-resolution imaging capability." Further, he said, "ISRO has made the nation proud once again." After the launch of Cartosat-3 was rescheduled from November 25, it was finally set in motion on November 27 on Wednesday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. 

 

Read: PM Modi: With the motto of 'Nation First' we will surely achieve $5 trillion economy

About the Cartosat-3

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite was placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 also carried 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Read: PM Modi: 'When nation is put first, our efforts to fulfil aspirations are also effective'

India may attempt another soft Moon landing 

After coming ever-so-close two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end. Reportedly, this may take place in November 2020, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. The Indian Space Research Organisation had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programs of ISRO, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.

Read: PM Modi: 99% of essential goods are being taxed at nearly half as compared to pre-GST era

Read: ISRO: Propellant filling of second stage (PS2) of PSLV-C47 completed

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

Published:
COMMENT
