Conditional Letter Of Award For Jewar Airport Project Handed To Swiss Firm

The CEO of Zurich Airport International AG Daniel Bircher on Monday handed over the Conditional Letter of Award for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The Conditional Letter of Award was handed over by Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Veer Singh in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Zurich Airport International AG was earlier selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Switzerland-headquartered company made the highest per-passenger bid for the airport, outbidding competitors like Delhi International Airport Ltd, Adani Enterprises and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, said Shailendra Bhatia of the project's nodal office.

UP Cabinet approves Zurich Airport International

Earlier on December 9, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi confirmed the development, saying, "The Cabinet has approved Zurich Airport International as a developer for Jewar airport." After the Cabinet briefing, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh told reporters, "Four bids had come for the airport. On the basis of the weighted average, Zurich Airport International was chosen. It will give Rs 406 per passenger to the government which is the highest."

The UP minister said that Niti Aayog has also praised this project. The development came a week after an Uttar Pradesh government panel recommended the selection of Zurich Airport International AG as the developer for the Jewar airport, touted to be the biggest airport in India. The project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) for the upcoming Greenfield International Airport in Lucknow made the recommendation to the state government, officials had earlier said.

About Jewar Airport

Jewar Airport or the Noida International Greenfield Airport will come up in the 5,000-hectare area when fully constructed and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crores. The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost Rs 4,588 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

