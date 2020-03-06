Cong Gives Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha Over Violence In Northeast Delhi

Congress leaders on Friday gave an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the recent violence in northeast Delhi.

According to reports, two Congress MPs, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (the party's leader in the House) and Kodikunnil Suresh have submitted the adjournment motion.

An adjournment motion is meant to "draw the attention of the House to a recent matter of urgent public importance having serious consequences and with regard to which a motion or a resolution with proper notice will be too late."

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "We want a discussion on Delhi violence in the Parliament."

Reacting to the earlier suspension of seven MPs from the Congress Party Rajan said, "They (Ruling Parties) have more numbers and that is why they want to silent us through intimidation in and outside parliament. They are asking us to keep quiet."

He further added, "It has become a crime to speak against the BJP. But Congress will continue its demands. When the BJP was in opposition, it has the record of stalling the proceedings of the House for a month."

Rajya Sabha Adjourned till March 11

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till March 11 amid ruckus by Opposition. The Vice President of India and House Chairman, Venkaiah Naidu has asked the government and Opposition to figure out a solution to the current chaos in the parliament.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am on 11th March, following uproar by the Opposition https://t.co/TnTi6sWiMC — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

This week Parliamentary proceedings were repeatedly disrupted as members from Opposition Parties demanded a debate on the Delhi riots. According to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the government was ready for a discussion after Holi.

On Thursday, members of both Houses discussed India's response to the coronavirus outbreak after briefings from Harsh Vardhan, said the central health minister.

On Thursday, seven Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table. They claimed that the decision to remove them was "dictatorial", and aimed at weakening the Opposition's voice.