'Parliament Not A Bazaar': Venkaiah Naidu Reminds MPs As Oppn Creates Ruckus In Lok Sabha

After the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus over the Delhi violence. Reacting to the unrest in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman, and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu got upset with the opposition MPs for creating ruckus in the upper House of Parliament and stated that the parliament was not a 'bazaar' (market).

During the Thursday session of the house, when some MPs stood up and raised slogans against the government, demanding immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence, Naidu stated that no slogans should be raised in the parliament. "No slogans to be raised because this is Parliament, not a bazaar," he said. The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned for the day by the Vice President.

Earlier in the day while addressing the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had requested the government to issue a statement regarding the communal violence.

Azad said, "Since the government has decided to discuss Delhi violence on March 11, we request that if the government puts a statement on the floor of the House, the discussion should be confined to it only."

Ruckus in parliament

Similarly, Lok Sabha also witnessed ruckus on Thursday. The ruckus reached such a level that, speaker Om Birla had to suspend 7 MPs.The suspension came amid the constant disruption of parliamentary proceedings by the Congress party over the issue of the Delhi riots. The Congress has been demanding that the issue of Delhi violence be debated in Parliament with immediate effect, with the Speaker stating that the matter will be taken up after Holi.

The Congress had also threatened that till the time a debate on Delhi riots is not allowed in Parliament, their protests and disruption both inside and outside the houses would continue.

On Monday, BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha. Opposition members also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the incident, the House was adjourned for the day. On Tuesday, an all-party meeting was called by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The speaker requested leaders of all parties not to make any ruckus in the Parliament and let the houses work.

