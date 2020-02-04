Congress & Trinamool MPs Storm Rajya Sabha Well To Sloganeer Against CAA; House Adjourned

Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday began on a heated note as members of the Opposition raised slogans against the contentious Citizenship law (CAA), the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The Opposition led by Congress took on the government, claiming that issues were not being allowed to be debated in Parliament and its efforts in this regard were being scuttled in an "undemocratic" manner. Furthermore, objected to some of the provocative statements made by BJP ministers and leader.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said almost all the opposition parties, including the DMK, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, RJD, TMC, SP, and BSP, gave notices under Rule 267 to adjourn all business and discuss the CAA, NPR, and NRC. Congress, in addition, accused the government of orchestrating violence, which was being "both arrogant and insensitive."

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu dismissed notices from several opposition members to suspend the routine business of the day and take up the issue of CAA, NPR, and NRC. He said, "There will be enough opportunity for discussion when the motion of thanks for the President’s address is taken up because there too the issue of CAA was mentioned."

Protest in Rajya Sabha

Following the Chairman's disallowance, TMC MP Derek O'Brien insisted that his notice should be taken up. Some TMC MPs even trooped into the Well of the House and started slogans like 'Goli Marna Band Kero', 'Modi Tere Tanashai Nahi Chalegi', 'Loktantra Ke Hatya Nahi Chalege', and several other slogans against NRC, CAA, and NPR. BJP MP RK Sinha gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'anti-India propaganda' under the guise of anti-CAA protests.

The Chairman asked protesting members to return to seats. He even warned that he would take action against protesting members or adjourn the House for the day. "This is killing democracy, not allowing the House to function," Naidu said as some opposition members were raising slogans like 'save democracy'. Naidu asked opposition members to support, oppose or make suggestions while speaking on the Motion of Thanks, and let the House function.

Soon, several Congress MPs too joined the TMC members in sloganeering, and also joined them in the Well. However, the Chairman continued with Zero Hour proceedings. While opposition members stopped shouting slogans when MPs from Congress, AAP, and DMK were raising their points, they again shouted slogans when MPs from ruling party or its ally stood up to speak. Some ruling party members, as well as YSRCP MP V Vijyasai Reddy too, objected to the selective protests by TMC and Congress. Just before the start of the Question Hour at noon, TMC members stagged a walkout form the House. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned by Chairman until 2 PM.

