Jamia Shooting: VC Najma Akhtar Slams Police Inaction, Hails Students For Handling Calmly

Condemning the police's inaction during the shooting incident outside Jamia Millia University, the University's Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, on Thursday, said that the attack was very unfortunate. Moreover, she expressed pride in her students who handled the situation calmly. She has also stated that the university will pay for the injured student's treatment and will reschedule exams for him.

Jamia VC slams police inaction

"It is really unfortunate that during this entire time a contingent of police stood there & just watched everything happen. I am proud that my students handled the situation very calmly. Jamia will pay for the treatment of the injured student, reschedule exams for him," she said.

Earlier in the day, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested and charged with 'attempt to murder' by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Moreover, the case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Shah: 'Culprit won't be spared'

Taking strict action against the gunman who shot at anti-CAA protestors outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the issue. He reaffirmed that the Centre will not tolerate such an incident and that the shooter will not be spared. But Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP said that the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University was a result of BJP's incendiary poll campaigns - alluding to MoS Anurag Thakur's 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) slogans.

