BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Centre To Take Jamia Gun Violence 'very Seriously'

Addressing the Jamia gun violence incident where an armed man opened fire at student protestors of the Jamia Milia University, BSP Supremo Mayawati expressed her dismay calling the incident 'unfortunate' and 'condemnable.' In a shocking incident on Thursday, an armed man identified as Gopal was detained after he brandished a pistol and fired at students of Jamia who were protesting against CAA and NRC.

The incident took place when protesters were marching towards Rajghat to hold a protest. Responding to this, Mayawati urged the Centre to take the incident 'very seriously.'

जामिया गोलीकाण्ड अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण व अति-निन्दनीय। केन्द्र की सरकार इस घटना को अति-गंभीरता से लेे, बी.एस.पी. की यह माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 30, 2020

"Jamia firing is very unfortunate and very condemnable. The central government should take this incident very seriously, This is the demand of the B.S.P.," read her tweet.

Home Minister assures shooter will not be spared

Taking strict action against the gunman who shot at anti-CAA protestors outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, stated that he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the issue. He reaffirmed that the Centre will not tolerate such an incident and that the shooter will not be spared.

"Kisko chahiye azadi? Main dunga azadi"

According to reports, the man shouted, "Who wants Azadi, I'll give you Azadi" and then fired on the protesters. The student, identified as Shahdab, sustained an injury on his left wrist. He was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. "We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

