Congress Questions Surgical Strike Again; MP CM Kamal Nath Asks For Proof

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath evoked the issue of surgical strike again while speaking at an event in the state on Thursday,February 20. He asked for proof of the Surgical Strike from the Modi government. He further questioned PM Modi’s other poll promises on employment.

Kamal Nath asks for the proof of surgical strike

Speaking about the surgical strike, Kamal Nath said, “They say that they have conducted the surgical strike. What surgical strike is this? Please show us the proof of this surgical strike. They talk about nationalism. What lesson on nationalism are they teaching us? Let us first talk about the works done by your party.”

“Our youth, who will ensure the development of this country need jobs. However, Modi Ji does not talk about employment. He does not talk about justice for farmers too. He used to say that every year two crore youth will get employment in India. I want to ask him even if two lakh people are getting employment today. The only thing PM Modi speaks about is Pakistan. They link Pakistan to our party; they don’t remember that 90,000 Pakistani jawans surrendered to India during Indira Gandhi’s regime,” Kamal Nath added.

Kamal Nath on police using tech over arms

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Wednesday, February 19, reiterated the importance of technology over weapons in the field of civic protection. He stated that the future police force will be equipped with technologies instead of arms. Kamal Nath further said that the police will have to acquaint itself with the latest technologies.

MP govt to help police in advancing tech

Kamal Nath while addressing the people at the IPS Officers' Conclave 2020 at the Minto Hall in Bhopal said, "The State Government will give all possible support to the police force in this direction. He hoped that in future the police of Madhya Pradesh would be so skilful in terms of using the emerging technologies that it would be ideal for other states.”

(Image Source: PTI)

