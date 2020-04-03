Congress Attacks In First Response To PM Modi's '9 Minutes - 9 PM Coronavirus Appeal

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's appeal to the people to light lamps, torches, candles or even use mobile phone's flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to mark India's fight against COVID-19, all while practising social distancing, the Congress party has slammed the government.

'Light the Diya of reason, Not that of Superstition'

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter on Friday and alleged that PM Modi has learnt "nothing" about government's steps to contain the virus, protect medical practitioners, provide testing kits and supplies to the poor and finance migrant labour. He asked PM Modi to "Light the ‘Diya‘ of reason and not that of superstition!"

Modiji



Learnt nothing about government’s steps to



1) contain the virus

2) protect our medical practitioners

3) provide testing kits

4) reach food and supplies to the poor

5) finance migrant labour , the jobless



Light the ‘ Diya ‘ of reason

Not that of superstition ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 3, 2020

'Nobody has to gather at any place during this event'

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of Coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," PM Modi said.

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection. "I have one more prayer to all of you, nobody has to gather at any place during this event. Everyone will light a Diya only at their doors, windows or balconies. The Laxman Rekha of social distancing must be followed," Modi said.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

