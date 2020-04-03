Rajnath Singh Issues 'superpower' Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm- 9 Mins' Coronavirus Appeal

PM Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to light lamps, torches, candles or even use mobile phone's flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to mark India's fight against COVID-19, all while practicing social distancing. Reacting to this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet in Hindi, said that in the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all the countrymen to demonstrate the superpower of faith and solidarity.

He asked the citizens to display the resolving power of the country with candle and flashlight on April 5 at 9 pm from their homes.

कोरोना वायरस के ख़िलाफ़ जारी लड़ाई के चलते प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने सभी देशवासियों से विश्वास और एकजुटता की महाशक्ति को प्रदर्शित करने की अपील की है।



५ अप्रैल को आप लोग भी रात ९ बजे अपने घरों में दिया, मोमबत्ती, टॉर्च की रोशनी से देश की संकल्प शक्ति को प्रदर्शित करें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 3, 2020

'Nobody has to gather at any place during this event'

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of Coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," PM Modi said.

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection. "I have one more prayer to all of you, nobody has to gather at any place during this event. Everyone will light a Diya only at their doors, windows or balconies. The Laxman Rekha of social distancing must be followed," Modi said.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

