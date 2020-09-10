NSA Ajit Doval Holds Meeting With French Defence Minister After Rafale Induction

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a meeting with visiting French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly at Hyderabad House on September 10. Parly arrived at Hyderabad House after attending Rafale induction ceremony, held at Air Force Station in Ambala, as the chief guest. Hyderabad House is used by the Government of India as a venue for meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the ceremony when first five Rafale jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Ambala Air Base. Speaking at the ceremony, the French Defence Minister supported India's permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“Together we are writing a new chapter in India-France defence ties. We are fully committed to 'Make in India' initiative, as well as, to the further integration of the Indian manufacturers in our global supply chain. France supports India’s candidacy for the UN Security Council," said Parly.

Boost to IAF combat capabilities

The first five Rafale aircraft, which arrived at the Air Force Station on July 27, 2020, will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows". Parly said that France was particularly attentive to the respect of the delivery deadline and assured that France is determined to support the Indian Air Force to touch the sky with glory with the remaining 31 Rafale jets as soon as possible.

The first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft reached India nearly four years after the two countries inked an inter-governmental agreement to supply 36 jets. The sophisticated aircraft are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities at a time when India is involved in a border standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

(With inputs from ANI)