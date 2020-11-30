Congress' Sidhu Backs Farmers' Protest; Levels Twitter Attack After Meeting Punjab CM

Backing the farmers' protest, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has on Monday said that the protest has shown the Punjabi spirit to the nation. Sidhu had maintained silence on his Twitter since he was involved in a spat with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and his last tweet was when he had met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, after the recent lunch meeting with Amarinder Singh, Sidhu has tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest and sources have said that speculations are rife about his return to Captain's cabinet.

Sidhu has shared a video wherein the Police forces warn the farmers to leave the highways, and the farmer responds by saying that they will not end the protest and will not resort to violence. The farmers are also being heard saying that they will protest wherever they get permission from the Central government. Another video that he tweeted shows a farmer leader instructing that no one will resort to violence even if provoked. Sidhu claimed that the protest is 'democratic, non-violent, and pristine.'

Triumph of the Punjabi Spirit...

Kisan Morcha is Democratic, Pristine and Non-violent... Any Attempts by agencies to foil it - Will fail... Punjabiyat is our shield, Universal Brotherhood our philosophy and driving force! pic.twitter.com/zxey0T9SoU — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 30, 2020

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured the farmers that the 3 new farm laws won't abolish the APMC mandis. Highlighting that the laws would give the farmers the freedom to sell their crops anywhere, the Law Minister added that the farmers will benefit as they will get the best price for their produce. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier proposed December 3 talks with farmers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to the farmers to protest in a democratic manner and discuss the issue with Centre.

Farmers' unions rejects Shah's offer

On Sunday, farmers' unions rejected Union Minister Amit Shah's offer of initiating talks with them before the scheduled meeting on December 3. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul - the State president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) dubbed the pre-condition for the talks as an "insult" to the farmers. He ruled out the possibility of farmers moving to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, alleging that it is an "open jail".

Moreover, he announced that the protesting farmers shall block five entry points to Delhi. On this occasion, the farmers' leader made it clear that no political party will be allowed to speak on their platform. He also stressed that they were prepared for a long stir with ration lasting for 4 months.

