Congress Leader Anand Sharma Counters PM Modi's Statement On NRC

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Sunday, December 22, spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the BJP's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, where the PM Modi slammed the Congress and other opposition parties over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC. Anand Sharma spoke to news agency ANI where he contradicted PM Modi's statement and stated that his government has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime.

'Government responsible for creating fear'

Anand Sharma said, "Opposition hasn't brought this issue out of a vacuum. There's context to that. It's the Home Minister's statement in both the Houses, it's in public domain. That has to be then duly clarified. That has created an environment of fear, insecurity and uncertainty in the country. It's primarily the government which is responsible for that."

The Congress MP added that the Constitution of India does not give rights to anyone to take away someone's citizenship. The PM should call a meeting of the National Integration Council and invite all the Chief Ministers of the states to speak on the issues. His working style is authoritarian. They have the majority but this does not mean that the Opposition's voices will be silenced. The BJP has destroyed the economy of the nation. PM Modi and his government is directly responsible for this, especially their move of introducing GST and demonetization. The GDP is falling down. Why did he speak about rising unemployment in the country?"

PM Modi slams Congress

PM Modi slamming the Congress in the rally earlier on Sunday said, "Congress has resorted to their old tactics to divide the country. Citizenship amendment law is not for Indian citizens. This has been said in the Parliament. False statements are not allowed inside the Parliament. Regarding NRC, they are spreading false rumours. NRC was made under Congress rule. Were the protestors sleeping then? We have not made NRC, it has not come to Parliament."

Anti-CAA protests

Fresh cases of stone-pelting were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Rampur on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), while 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have been killed since Thursday in violent agitations across the state. During the violence in UP, over 265 cops have also been injured since Thursday. Internet services will remain suspended in Lucknow till Monday. Internet services in Rajasthan’s Jaipur will remain suspended from 6 am to 8 pm on Sunday in view of the Congress' anti-CAA protest. Eleven people were injured in the protests in various parts of Bihar. And a day after violence broke out in Daryaganj over CAA, Delhi Police arrested 15 people.

