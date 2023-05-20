Contempt Of Electorate: AAP’s Raghav Chadha After Centre’s Ordinance On Delhi Govt

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha lashed out at the Centre for bringing an ordinance to decide on the transfer and posting of Group ‘A’ officers and DANICS officers serving in Delhi Government. Chadha stated the centre’s move is a violation of federalism, powers of the governments and contempt of court. This is a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government.

‘Centre’s decision a contempt of the electorate’: Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Chadha responding on Twitter said, “To overturn a well thought out, unanimous Constitution Bench judgment by a reckless political Ordinance, in complete violation of 1. Federalism: part of basic structure of Constitution 2. Constitutional Powers given Elected Governments 3. Principle of Accountability of Civil Services to Ministers is not just Contempt of Court but also Contempt of the Electorate.”

To overturn a well thought out, unanimous Constitution Bench judgment by a reckless political Ordinance, in complete violation of



1. Federalism: part of basic structure of Constitution



2. Constitutional Powers given Elected Governments



(1/2) — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 20, 2023

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi reacting to the move also said the centre’s ordinance goes against the Supreme Court order, "This move by the Centre goes straight against the constitutional judgment of the Supreme court. The top court ruled that the elected must have the powers in its hands. This is what is democracy and its respect." However the Delhi BJP said the centre’s move is a clarification, "Centre has clarified the confusion that has been going on over the issue of services and rights in the national capital by bringing an ordinance. Delhi BJP welcomes the decision by the government. Everyone should know that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has been kept as an administrator in the capital. But Arvind Kejriwal has also challenged this system, instead of working, he kept on fighting. In the end, when it went to the Supreme court, it ruled that if there is confusion the Centre can form new law. Today by bringing the ordinance that confusion has been removed," said Delhi BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari.

VIDEO | Delhi BJP leader and MP @ManojTiwariMP on the ordinance passed by Centre to constitute ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pXTJ4AU0vP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2023

BJP spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa said after the ordinance the committee formed with representation from both the centre and the state will now decide on the transfers and postings of the officers in the Delhi government, "I welcome the Government of India’s decision of bringing out an ordinance to constitute ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi. This comprises of Delhi Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Home Secretary of the Delhi Government. They will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group ‘A’ officers and DANICS officers serving in Delhi Government. Thanking PM Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for this pragmatic decision in the interest of Delhi’s governance."