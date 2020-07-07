Cops Raid Faridabad Hotel After Lead On Vikas Dubey, Nab 4 Suspected Associates: Sources

In the latest development in the manhunt for notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, sources have told Republic TV that Faridabad Police and UP STF raided a guest house Tuesday evening where it was believed that the criminal was hiding. As per sources, four individuals, three of whom are suspected to be Dubey's associates, were nabbed by the cops but the gangster himself was not found as it is said that he left the place just before the police raid.

The police raided an Oyo guest house at Barkhal Chowk on the Delhi-Mathura highway in Faridabad. Sources said the police had a lead that led them to the guest house Tuesday evening. Cops from Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan were also part of the raid, sources said.

One of the nabbed suspects has confirmed to police, as per sources, that Vikas Dubey was present in the guest house and fled moments before the cops came in, possibly suggesting that the gangster is still getting tip-offs of police operations against him. As per the owner of the guest house, there was no firing during the raid, although that is yet to be confirmed.

The police is now scanning CCTV footage of the guest house as well as adjoining areas to get any lead on Dubey's move.

READ | Kanpur Encounter: Police Release Pictures Of Accomplices Of Vikas Dubey

READ | Kanpur Encounter: Vikas Dubey Hiding In Forest Areas Of UP-MP Border, Say Sources

Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and four constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

So far, four policemen have been suspended over allegations of leaking information to Dubey. An alert has been sounded for Dubey's arrest in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The reward amount for Dubey's arrest has been increased by the police to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Earlier in the day, a report was been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Kanpur encounter which contains all details including the involvement of UP Police personnel.

READ | 'All Borders Sealed, Vikas Dubey Will Not Be Allowed To Enter Bihar', Assures DGP

READ | JP Nadda Speaks To UP CM, Seeks Action Against Any BJP Member Linked To Vikas Dubey