Shaheen Bagh Won't Relent In Face Of Coronavirus; Protestors Say They're Aware Of Threat

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, agitators at the Shaheen Bagh protest site claim they are following all guidelines and are taking all precautions, seemingly unrelenting on calling off their protest despite the clear safety risk. On Wednesday the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought a report from the District Magistrate of South East Delhi regarding the assembly of people at the Shaheen Bagh protest site amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In a letter, the NCPCR has asked for a report on the continued assembly of people at the protest site despite an advisory by state and central government on COVID-19 safety and prevention.

'Protesters taking precaution'

Shaheen Kausar, one of the protesters said, "The women here at Shaheen Bagh are aware of the threat posed by a coronavirus. They have all donned masks and are carrying sanitisers in their bag. We are even maintaining the required distance in the gathering and are also ensuring that more than 50 persons are not present at the site as per state government's guidelines."

"We will, however, continue with the protest. It is high time that the Centre pays heed to our constitutionally valid demands for which we have have been protesting on the streets for upwards of three months," Kausar added.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year over the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR. On Tuesday, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members and Delhi Police had also talked to the Shaheen Bagh protests, urging them to call off their protest in wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed three lives in the country so far.

Earlier this week, taking precautionary measures Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that gatherings with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the national capital, along with asking gyms, night clubs and spas to remain closed till March 31.

On the other hand, keeping in mind the infection outbreak the anti-CAA, NPR and NRC protesters at Chennai's Washermanpet had temporarily called off their strike, being held for similar demands, on March 18.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 175, including foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi. Additionally, 255 Indians have been confirmed to have tested Coronavirus positive in Iran.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

(with ANI inputs)