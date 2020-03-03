Arrangements Made For Testing Of Coronavirus Samples Across Laboratories In India

After a sudden rise in the number of Coronavirus cases being reported in India, the Government revealed that arrangements were made for testing of samples at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The Government has also stated that 14 other Viral Research & Diagnostics Laboratories of Indian Council of Medical Research for sample testing are ready. Adequate laboratory reagents are also made available to test up to 25,000 samples.

India reports more cases of COVID19

On Monday, the Health Ministry stated that two new cases had been reported - one in New Delhi and the other in Telangana. Later on, six cases were also detected during sample testing in Agra. These were people who had allegedly come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi.

Samples of all the patients have been sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation. Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons from Agra is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an extensive review meeting regarding preparedness. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that there was no need to panic.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

He also mentioned that different ministries and states are working together to provide prompt medical attention.

Some simple measures can help to protect against #COVID19 :



Share this information with your family, friends, colleagues and neighbors too. Also note the 24*7 HelpLine number. #coronavirus#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/yFkqx089Kx — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 3, 2020

