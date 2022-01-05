Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock/representativeimage
Kerala reports 3,640 new cases, 30 deaths, 2363 recoveries today; Active cases at 20, 180. Death tally at 48,637. 423 deaths were added to the death tally as per the new guidelines of the Central government, says the Kerala government in an official statement.
Over 54,000 teenagers in Delhi belonging to the 15-17 age group have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, the Directorate of Education said on Tuesday.
The drive was started at 169 centres in the national capital on Monday.
"Till Jan 4, 5.30 pm, a total of 54,204 children in the age bracket of 15-17 have been vaccinated across Delhi. North East district with 9,923 inoculations is leading the districts, followed by South West at 7,079," the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government said in a tweet.
The department urged all students to get the jabs.
According to the data of cumulative coverage of teenagers till January 4, the lowest number of 2,769 jabs was administered in the central district.
On Tuesday only, 33,179 teenagers were inoculated till 5.30 pm across 11 districts in Delhi, the data showed.
The Northeast district scored the highest single-day inoculations till 5.30 pm on Tuesday with 6,237 jabs, followed by the Southwest district with 4,402.
North Delhi district administered the lowest number of 1,886 vaccine doses to teenagers till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the data showed.
According to the Health Ministry guidelines, those aged 15 and above will be able to register for vaccination on the CoWIN portal.
Nearly 5,500 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi on Tuesday with a positivity rate of about 8.5%.
As the new highly complex and mutated Omicron B.1.1.529 variant continues to grip the nations worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday clearly stated that it still recommends a 14-day quarantine for those infected. WHO official Abdi Mahamud from the organization’s COVID-19 Incident Management Support Team, told a press briefing that the accurate duration of quarantine for those who contract COVID-19 must ideally isolate for 14 days as the patients start to recover within five to seven days since the onset of their symptoms.
Nations worldwide, however, have set the quarantine period based on their individual situations but WHO’s Mahamud explains that in countries with low infections, a longer quarantine time could, in fact, help keep the COVID-19 case numbers as low as possible. Although, the latter iterated that the shorter quarantines may be justified as it may help keep countries’ economies running and might effectively work in nations with runaway cases.
The WHO official, shockingly, revealed at the conference that it is possible for an individual to be infected with both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. While there is little risk for the two viruses to combine, both may cause the disease to spike at the same time and affect the health of the infected person, he said.
"However, the judges will have the discretion to hear the matters either physically or virtually," says the court in a notification
Dr Abhijit Chowdhury of SSKM hospital told ANI, "Antibody cocktails are only useful for a small segment of people. For most of the people with COVID or almost 99% of the patients will not need an antibody cocktail. Only patients aged above 60 years or who have comorbidities in their initial 4-5 days of the initial disease may help from antibody cocktail. Antibody cocktail is not going to be a great solution for the COVID-19 pandemic."
The number of fresh COVID-19 infections in Assam on Tuesday increased to 475, registering an increase of over 35 per cent in a single day, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The new cases, 124 more than the figures reported on Monday, registered a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent against the testing of 36,781 samples.
The virus tally has now increased to 6,21,987, the bulletin said.
Besides, three persons lost their lives to the disease during the day, taking the total number of deaths to 6,170. The virus had claimed two lives on Monday.
NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too. The number of patients who recovered from the infection rose nearly three-fold to 154 persons on Tuesday from 53 on Monday, the bulletin said.
As many as 6,12,792 people in the northeastern state have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.
Goa reported 592 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with positivity rate remaining high at 13.89 per cent, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.
With these additions, Goa's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,82,793, while the death toll increased to 3,525, he said, citing health department data.
The state government has imposed curbs on indoor activities, while educational institutions continued to remain shut in view of the soaring cases.
The case positivity rate was 13.89 per cent on Tuesday, which was lower than Monday's 26.43 per cent. The positivity rate was 10.7 per cent on Sunday.
The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.
On Monday, Goa had reported 631 COVID-19 cases.
Individuals affected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and who have received two doses of vaccination are advised to be under home isolation and the health department has issued necessary guidelines in this connection, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.
As of Monday, the number of Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu was 121.
After inaugurating a Covid-19 Siddha Centre in the city, Subramanian said those patients affected by the Omicron variant and who have received two vaccine doses are advised home isolation and can receive treatment at home.
"After receiving treatment for five days, the RT-PCR tests will be conducted again and if they test negative they can do their routine work," he told reporters.
Subramanian said similar to last year's initiative by the Government to treat Covid-19 patients using traditional Indian medicines, a Siddha Centre to treat Covid-19 individuals was inaugurated in the city today.
With six travelers who had arrived in the state from the United Kingdom testing positive for Omicron infection, the tally of such cases in Goa rose to 11 on Tuesday.
Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted late at night that six more samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune had tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus.
"All six are travelers from the UK and are asymptomatic. Total cases – 11,” he said.
The first case of Omicron was detected in Goa on December 28.
The coastal state is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases with 592 fresh infections reported on Tuesday.
Sonu Nigam has tested positive for COVID along with his wife & kid in Dubai amid Omicron scare:
Punjab Health minister OP Soni said as per the central govt’s guidelines, there are no restrictions on rallies. Soon CM will call a Corona review meeting and will take a decision on it:
After announcing fresh curbs in Delhi amid COVID-19 spread, DDMA in order has said that metro can run with 100% seating capacity however no standing passengers would be allowed:
BMC has mandated rapid RT-PCR COVID test for all international passengers arriving in Mumbai:
Patna district on Tuesday exploded with 565 fresh COVID-19 cases, a three-fold increase in 24 hours while Bihar's single day infections tally shot up two-and-a-half times to 893, forcing the Nitish Kumar government to order night curfew and other restrictions which will come into effect from Thursday.
According to a notification issued by the state's home ministry, the curfew hours will be from 10 PM to 5 AM and, along with other curbs, shall remain in force till January 21.
Schools shall remain closed for up to Class VIII though online teaching will be allowed and offices, government as well as private, shall be permitted to function with not more than 50 per cent attendance.
After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired an important meeting on Tuesday with members of the COVID Task Force and experts in Bengaluru amid a surge in Coronavirus cases, Karnataka minister R Ashoka announced that a weekend curfew is set to be imposed from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday in the entire state, issuing a fresh set of COVID guidelines.
The state government has deployed eight IAS officers to handle and manage the COVID-19 situation and Omicron-related cases in eight zones of Bengaluru.
"Theaters, malls, pubs & bars are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, no gatherings allowed at public places. Schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards to be shut down for two weeks from 6th January," Karnataka minister R Ashoka added.