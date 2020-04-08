The Debate
Coronavirus-themed Car Readied In Hyderabad To Spread Awareness About The Outbreak

General News

Coronavirus was declared as a pandemic by the WHO in March and the virus has claimed 81,000 lives and has infected more than 14,26,000 people globally

Hyderabad

In order to spread awareness of the Coronavirus, a Hyderabad based man has made a car that looks like the virus in question. The one-seater car can travel up to 40kms and has a 100cc engine.

Virender Sehwag Comically Lipsyncs Sunny Deol To Spread Awareness; Watch Video

Coronavirus car?

ANI quoted developer Sidhankar as saying, 'It has a 100cc engine. It's a four-wheeler single-seater car. It can comfortably travel up to 40 km. It took us ten days to prepare the model. I hope we can spread awareness and make people understand to stay indoors. Tomorrow we are unveiling the coronavirus-shaped car. It will go on the roads of Hyderabad to spread awareness and educate people about the danger of the virus. Hopefully, people will understand."

The car is round-shaped and is green in colour, and has 'Sudha car' printed at the back.

Coronavirus was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation in March and the virus has claimed 81,000 lives and has infected more than 14,26,000 people across the world.

Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness; Watch

Innovative measures

Many different individuals and institutes have been spreading the awareness of the virus in innovative ways. The CRPF camp in Gurugram had a special ‘Desh ke naam sandesh’ (message to the nation). The force created a brilliant song based on the iconic Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara song. Starting with, “Ye desh ka bal CRPF” (The strength of the country is CRPF), the band brilliantly highlights the importance of washing hands regularly, maintaining social distancing and the need to stay at home at the moment to protect themselves against coronavirus. “Social distancing bana ke ra kho, corona ko harana hai. Hath ko baar baar dhona, bachoge tum corona se, Ghar pe rahoge, toh hi surakshit rahoge,” read some of the lyrics of the song.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Police sang a popular Bengali track by Anjan Dutt giving a Corona awareness twist to the lyrics - 'thako na ektu ghor bondi hoye' (please stay at home for a while). The chorus emphasized on the importance of social distancing and staying indoors. 

Roger Federer Practices Tennis On Wall While Raising COVID-19 Awareness; Watch Video

READ: Indore Cops Wear Ghost Outfits To Raise Awareness Amid Lockdown

