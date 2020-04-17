Contactless Check-up Van To Bring COVID-19 Testing To Doorsteps, Minimise Spread Of Virus

In a bid to minimise the risk of spreading of the Coronavirus between the patient and the healthcare workers, a tech company has designed a contactless check-up clinic mobile van for checking people for the infection in the hotspot areas. Designed by Spencer India Technology, the van will operate in all the hotspot areas and other places where people are unable to come out of their homes for testing.

Speaking to ANI, CEO of Spencer India Technologies Pvt Ltd Manish Malik said, "It is absolutely a 'no contact' van where health workers doing the test are not exposed to any risk. Our technical team designed the vehicle keeping in mind the safety of both the people coming for tests and the health workers."

The contactless check-up clinic van

According to reports, the van has two ways of wireless loudspeakers to communicate between people sitting inside the van and standing outside. According to Malik, the doctor will communicate with the patient through the loudspeaker on how to get his/her test done. Further, the van also has a small moveable stand on which handwash and hand sanitizers have been kept.

Along with it, the an has a provision of conducting up to 300 tests a day. Reportedly, the tech company is in talks with various state governments including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Maharashtra to take the concept of the van forward.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of Coronavirus in the country of which about 10,824 cases are active. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

(With ANI Inputs)