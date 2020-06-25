SHOCKER: Imran Khan Terms Osama Bin Laden A 'martyr', Contradicts Own 2019 Admission

In an official admission that the Pakistani establishment harbours terrorists, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "martyr". Speaking in the country's National Assembly in Islamabad on Thursday, Khan opined that Pakistan had suffered tremendous losses by participating in the US-led War on Terror after the 9/11 terrorist attack. He termed the US killing of Bin Laden in 2011 as a shameful incident.

Khan took another U-turn, lamenting the fact that their former ally US had not even informed the authorities before entering the country and killing Bin Laden. It was the Pakistan PM who had himself told Fox News on July 22, 2019, that the ISI had given information which led the CIA to the location of the Al Qaeda founder. This position had caused a great amount of uproar back then because it went against the official narrative of Pakistan's military. Observing that 70,000 Pakistani citizens had died in the War on Terror, he added that the subsequent drone attacks on the country's soil caused further harm. He castigated the then PPP government for keeping quiet on the issue.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan remarked, "The manner in which we supported the US in the War on Terror and the trouble that my country had to face...They call us names. If they don't succeed in Afghanistan, they blame Pakistan. I still cannot forget- there were two incidents which made all Pakistanis feel ashamed. One was when the US entered Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him. After that, the entire world abused us. Our ally is entering our country and killing someone and is not even telling us. 70,000 Pakistanis have died to their war. You should see what Pakistanis living overseas had to face. I still remember this is an incident from 2010. After that, there were drone attacks in Pakistan. The Pakistan government said that we are doing nothing."

Support for terrorists

Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain has often courted controversy for his support of terrorists. For instance, Khan termed top Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Wali-ur-Rehman as ‘pro-peace’ when he was killed by the US in 2013. He also called upon the government permitting TTP to open an office in Pakistan later that year. In the run-up to the Pakistan General Elections, PTI-led government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave a grant worth 550 million Pakistani rupees to the madrassa of Sami-ul-Haq who was known as the 'Father of Taliban'. Even in his tenure as the PM until now, Khan has failed to take adequate action against terror emanating from Pakistani soil.

