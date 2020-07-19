COVID-19: 'Delhi Passed Its Peak, Moving Towards Flattening The Curve' Says AIIMS Director

The National capital, which witnessed a severe surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month has surpassed its peak and is moving towards flattening the curve, said AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria in an exclusive interview with Republic TV. Dr. Guleria further added that people should remain cautious and follow social distancing norms to win the battle against corona.

Talking about the situation of COVID cases in the entire nation, he asserted that the overall peak in corona cases has already come and gone.

"Different areas will face peak at different point of time. If we talk about Delhi, cases of corona have now come under control and if we follow all guidelines then cases in Delhi will not rise. Not only Delhi but in other cities also like Ahmedabad cases are coming under control and the curve is flattening but there are other states also like Bihar, Assam where peak can be seen in coming few days but overall peak in corona cases has already come and gone" said Dr. Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director

"At the same time, it's important to maintain all guidelines of Government. In cities like Delhi, it's important to maintain the curve so that peak doesn't hit again" added Dr. Guleria.

'India will have its own vaccine soon'

Sharing insights about the progress being made indigenously on the vaccine front Dr. Guleria underlined that India will have its own vaccine by the end of this year or early next year and India will play a pivotal role in mass production of Vaccine.

"India will have its own vaccine soon because not one but multiple trials are going on. Phase 1 trial has already begun, AIIMS will begin its a trail from tomorrow onwards. See the process of inventing vaccines takes a lot of time. First, you go for trial on humans to find out its safety and efficacy and then high-risk population goes through trails because safety and efficacy are very important and then mass production. India is capable of producing a vaccine for not only Indians but also for the world also it's important to highlight wherever vaccine for Corona is developed, India will play a pivotal role in its mass production" Said AIIMS Director

"Timeline depends on all factors so predicting definite timeline is difficult but it is being assumed that by end of this year or early next year we can have the vaccine in our hand" added Dr. Guleria.

