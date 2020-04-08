Coronavirus Outbreak: Faridabad Declares 13 Areas As 'containment Zone'

In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in Haryana, the Faridabad district administration on Wednesday, in an official notification, declared that 13 areas of Faridabad as 'containment zones'. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana rose to 119 on Tuesday with fresh cases reported from Hisar, Sirsa and Faridabad, officials said.

These 13 areas are -- Sector 11, Sector 37, Sector 28, Village Badhkal, Green Field Colony, AC Nagar, Fatehpur Taga, Khori, Sector 16, Sector 3, Chandpur Arua, Mohna and Ranhera.

The Haryana Government has also been actively tracing the Markaz attendees in the state. So far, 40 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been reported positive in Haryana and 1526 are traced in the state. The Haryana government has set a strict deadline for Tablighi Jamaat attendees to disclose their information. Home minister Anil Vij said that the attendees are advised to disclose the information till 5 pm on April 8, following which strict action will be taken against them.

Centre readies 'Cluster Containment Strategy'

Tackling the rising number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India, a health ministry official on Tuesday has revealed that the Cluster containment model has been designed for four cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bhilwara, and Agra, according to PTI. India hs zeroed in on 22 hotspots across the nation like Noida, Mysore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala, Bhilwara, Delhi, Agra to name a few. The cluster containment strategy would be to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas.

The Ministry said that with 211 districts now reporting COVID-19 cases, the risk of further spread remains very high. According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,789 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

