COVID-19: India Delivered 9 Consignments Containing Relief Supplies To Bhutan Since March

The Indian Embassy in Thimphu on January 7 informed that as many as nine consignments containing medical supplies and PPE were handed over during March-December 2020 to Bhutan by India in a bid to provide aid amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commission said that RT-PCR COVID testing kit, portable X-Ray machines were sent to Bhutan during the ongoing pandemic. Further, the Indian Embassy added that the county will keep providing the required support to Bhutan in its fight against the deadly virus.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with Bhutan during times of #COVID19!



9 consignments containing RT-PCR test kits, a portable X-Ray machine, medical supplies and PPE equipment were handed over during March-December 2020.#TheYearThatWas@PMBhutan @FMBhutan @DechenwangmoM @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qqIhNhR6VE — India in Bhutan (@Indiainbhutan) January 7, 2021

According to ANI, back in December India had handed over a consignment of RT_PCR COVID-19 test kits for 20,000 tests to Bhutan. The 9th consignment of medical supplies was delivered at Phuentsholing, Bhutan. Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj had said that India stands alongside Bhutan. “Together, we will fight the COVID-19 pandemic, through a sustainable recovery,” she added.

‘India’s vaccines will be easiest to administer..’

According to Johns Hopkins University, Bhutan has recorded nearly 755 COVID-19 cases. While cases are surging, the country is hopeful about securing vaccine produced in India. Recently, Bhutan's ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel stated that India's vaccines will be the 'easiest to administer and transport' as the country is 'known to produce in bulk quantities’.

Hailing India, the Bhutan Ambassador said, "Vaccines in India are the ones which will be easiest to administer and transport. Most countries will benefit from it. India is known to produce in bulk quantities, once approved it can be rolled out quickly.”

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that there are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages being developed by various manufacturers in India. Besides this, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical stage of which one of the Coronavirus vaccine candidates is in the pre-development stage being researched by Aurobindo Pharma, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @Indiainbhutan/Twitter)

