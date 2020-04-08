COVID-19: NIV Validates 7 Antibody-based Rapid Tests For Virus, Finds Them Satisfactory

Amid the fight against the deadly Coronavirus, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on Tuesday validated seven antibody-based rapid tests for the virus. According to reports, the institute has found them to be satisfactory.

Recently, the country has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of Coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Pune has a total of 159 positive cases as of now.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update, about 5,311 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,740 active cases. While around 150 deaths have been reported overall, around 421 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Meanwhile, presently, there are around 1,425,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has led to the death of around 81,972 people. Along with it, around 301,828 people have reportedly recovered. Leading the number of global positive cases of coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

