COVID-19: J&K Police Asks SSB To Isolate Men Deployed For Srinagar Mayor’s Escort Duty

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday insisted the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to isolate its men who were deployed for escort duty with the Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Junaid Mattoo since the last ten days.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir has written a letter to the commandant of the 10th battalion of SSB, asking him that personnel who were deployed for escort duty for last 10 days with the Mayor may be kept in isolation as a precautionary measure for being probable suspects for COVID-19.

This comes after the brother of the generator operator of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation complex was tested positive. So, keeping in mind the possibility of the SSB personnel coming in contact with the generator operator, the personnel has been asked to go under quarantine in order to avert the chances of the virus being spread among others.

However, as per the SSP's letter, the brother of the generator operator of Mattu has been tested positive.

“As conveyed by deputy Superintendent of Police security Kashmir that the brother of generator operator of Mattu has been tested positive for COVID-19 today,” read the letter from SSP PCR Kashmir to SSB Commandant.

“The security personnel of your unit were deployed for escort duties with the Mayor. There are chances of these security personnel having come in contact with said generator operator or any other officials from security or other departments who may be in contact with the said generator operator,” it read.

“In view of the above facts the men of SSB 10th battalion who were deployed for escort duty for last 10 days with Mayor may be kept in isolation being probable suspects for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure,” reads the letter.

'I'm perfectly fine & healthy': Mayor

However, responding to a wellwisher, the Mayor tweeted that he is perfectly fine and explained that the isolation exercise ordered by police is just a precautionary measure.

Im perfectly fine and healthy. The order issued by SSP-PCR is an exercise in caution. I haven’t come in contact with the said employee (whose brother has tested positive). The employee hasn’t tested positive but has submitted himself for screening and testing. https://t.co/3m6iIZ9gAN — Junaid Azim Mattu #StayHomeSaveLives (@Junaid_Mattu) March 31, 2020

(Image - AP)