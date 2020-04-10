COVID-19: Ram Vilas Paswan Announces Insurance Cover For Over 1 Lakh FCI Workers

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday revealed that the workers of the Food Corporation of India along with the labourers who are working tirelessly to ensure the availability of food grains across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic were being given an insurance cover for the next six months. "Engaged in 24 × 7 work to ensure supply of food grains throughout the country, even in danger of corona infection, more than 80 thousand laborers of the @FCI_India along with one lakh workers, have been approved for life insurance cover in case of death due to COVID19," tweeted the Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution.

"FCI laborers have been given insurance cover of 15 lakhs, contracted laborers 10 lakhs and other personnel 25 to 35 lakhs on death from infection of COVID19 while on duty for the next 6 months from 24 March 2020," added Paswan.

'Enough stock in the country'

While health experts believe the 21-day lockdown will help contain the COVID-19 spread, its sudden implementation had many worried about a disruption in food supply chains. Allaying the fears, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan stated that there is no shortage of food and grains in the country and that there is no need to fear during or after the 21-day lockdown period.

