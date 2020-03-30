Big Allegation Against Kejriwal; Sirsa Claims Delhi CM Used Officers To Sabotage COVID War

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "used government employees to spread misinformation so that India loses its battle against Covid-19." Akali Dal neta Sirsa leveled the charges on Monday morning, but seemingly didn't deem it necessary to buttress such a huge allegation with any evidence. Delhi CM Kejriwal has been speaking and issuing statements almost daily, while his government has taken measures to feed those who are currently unable to feed themselves.

Sirsa sparks controversy

MHA orders disciplinary action agnst 4 bureaucrats of Delhi Govt for Dereliction of Duty. Adl.Chief Sec, Transport Department, Suspended with immed effect



TRUTH is- @ArvindKejriwal used govt employees to spread misinformation so that India loses battle against #Covid19@ANI pic.twitter.com/4veF8MgUQW — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 30, 2020

In a tweet, Sirsa said that the suspended Delhi government officers failed to carry out the instructions to enforce the lockdown and stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Centre on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and issued a show-cause notice to two others for dereliction of duty in the wake of the mgrant exodus crisis in the national capital following the coronavirus lockdown. Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance) have been suspended with immediate effect while Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings Departments,) and SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), Seelampur have been issued a show-cause notice.

The release said that it was brought to the notice of the competent authority that the officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Managment Act 2005 regarding containment of spread of COVID-19, prima facie failed to do so.

It further added that 'These officers failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19. Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against officers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight that night. In an address to the country, PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

