About Time: KCR's Telangana Govt Bans Spitting In Public Amid Covid; Warns Of Legal Action

General News

Spitting in public places and institutions has been banned in Telangana in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, announced the Telangana Government.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Telangana

Spitting in public places and institutions has been banned in Telangana in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, announced the Telangana Government in an official notification on Thursday. The Telangana Government added that they would take strict action against violators as spitting could pose a serious threat for spreading the COVID-19 infection. 

Read: Telangana CM KCR Appeals PM Modi To Extend Lockdown Till June 3 Citing BCG Study

"In the interest of public health and safety, the spitting of paan/any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco product, sputum etc, in public places & institutions is hereby BANNED with immediate effect," a notification said.

Read: Telangana: Fearing COVID-19, Man Starts Tying Masks Around His Goats' Muzzles

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Forty-nine fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state cumulatively to 453. The number of active cases in the state was 397 as 45 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, state Health Minister E Rajender told reporters. No death occurred due to the virus on Wednesday and the number of deceased remained at 11, he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for the extension of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till June 3 as cases across India and the state continue to rise. In a press briefing on Monday, KCR appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown, after consulting all the Chief Ministers and other stakeholders.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Telangana Government Orders Demarcation Of Graveyards For COVID-19 Deceased 

Read: Parupalli Kashyap Confirms Donating ₹3 Lakh To Telangana CM's Relief Fund

