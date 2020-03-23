COVID-19: Vasundhara Raje Donates 2 Months Salary To CM & PM Relief Funds Each Amid Crisis

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje on Monday has taken up an initiative amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country. Taking to Twitter, she stated that she is donating her two months of salary to the CM and PM relief funds each. Along with it, she is also donating Rs 1 lakh for her MLALAD for medical necessities.

According to the former CM, now is the time to take some action. She further urged everyone to make some donations.

To combat the #Covid19 outbreak, I‘m donating my salary of 2 months to the CM & PM Relief funds, respectively. Additionally, I have also released a sum of 1 lakh from my MLALAD to aid medics assisting patients. The amount will be used to purchase medical necessities. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 23, 2020

Vasundhara Raje had earlier gone into quarantine after coming into contact with Kanika Kapoor, who is confirmed to be Coronavirus positive.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 420 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, seven deaths have been reported till now. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 338,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,688 people. Meanwhile, around 99,003 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

