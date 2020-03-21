COVID-19: Vasundhara Raje Tests Negative After Attending Same Party With Kanika Kapoor

Vasundhara Raje announced that she tested negative for the COVID-19 after attending the same party as singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive on Friday. Announcing the medical test results on Twitter, the former chief minister of Rajasthan further informed that she would continue to be in isolation for 15 days.

Hours after Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus, Vasundhara Raje went into self-isolation after she and her son, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Jhalawar-Baran in Rajasthan, had recently attended a dinner party in Lucknow where Kapoor was also a guest. "After conducting a Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days."

Informing about the same, Raje wrote on Twitter that she along with her son attended dinner in which Kanika was also present and she is self-isolating herself as a "matter of abundant caution." Dushyant reportedly also attended Parliament the next day and was sitting with Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari in the Central Hall on Thursday. Along with Vasundhara Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh and parliamentarians, Derek O'Brien and Anupriya Patel were among those who went into self-quarantine. O'Brien said that he sat next to Singh at the Parliament.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh too tested negative for Coronavirus after he came in contact with Kanika Kapoor at the same party. long with the state Health Minister, Uttar Pradesh MLAs -- Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh, and Tejpal Nagar -- had also self-isolated themselves until the arrival of Jai Pratap Singh's COVID-19 test reports

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reports started doing the rounds on Friday. In a post on Instagram, the singer shared that she got herself tested after experiencing symptoms, and it came positive. She added that she and her family are in quarantine at the moment and following all medical advice.

Kanika also stated that she had tested negative during the airport screening when she returned to India (reportedly from London) 10 days ago. She said the symptoms developed four days ago, and that she was feeling alright. The Baby Doll artist also urged citizens to practice self-isolation, while expressing hope that one should not panic, but only follow the instructions at the moment.

