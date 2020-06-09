Amit Shah Releases 9-point 'chargesheet' Against TMC's WB Govt; Flags Off 'Aar Noi Mamata'

For the first time in the political history of West Bengal, a virtual jansabha was observed by any political party to address its supporters. After conducting virtual political rallies in Bihar and Odisha, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed multiple audiences through video conferencing in Bengal on Tuesday.

Amit Shah took the 'virtual sabha' to hit it out against Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister. He attacked Banerjee on an array of issues ranging from CAA to corruption.

"I had seen Mamata didi's face when the Citizenship Amendment Act came. She was so angry. I, really want to know why are you (Mamata Banerjee) protesting against this? Why does she protest against citizenship being given to refugees? After elections, when ballots will open, she will become a political refugee!" said the Union Home Minister.

'Chargesheet' against Mamata Banerjee's rule

The saffron camp in Bengal released a "nine-point charge sheet" against Mamata Banerjee's rule over the past nine years. BJP started a social media drive titled 'Aar Noi Mamata' which translates to no longer Mamata's rule.

Taking up the battle digitally, Amit Shah also attacked Mamata Banerjee on the issue of migrant labourers. Shah stated that Bengal had taken the least number of trains.

"Bengal took the least number of trains. Look at a state like Uttar Pradesh, they have taken the highest number of trains. I was astonished that Mamata called shramik special train as 'Corona express'. Let me tell her that the same 'corona express' will drive her out." said Amit Shah.

With the jansabha of Shah, Bengal BJP has officially blown the bugle of the 2021 state legislative assembly elections.

