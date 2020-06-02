Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Dials Gujarat & Maharashtra CMs, Assures Centre's Full Support

On Tuesday, June 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator Praful Patel about the Cyclone Nisarga situation. He assured them all possible support from the Centre. Earlier in the day, the PM took stock of the cyclonic conditions in parts of the country's western coast and urged people to take safety measures. He prayed for the well-being of all people residing in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclone.

PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020

Landfall likely near Alibaug

Cyclone Nisarga, headed towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours. It is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on June 3 with a wind speed of about 100 km per hour. The cyclone will cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman on the afternoon/evening of June 3 with a sustained wind speed of 100-120 km per hour.

Regions such as Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Maharashtra CM and reviewed the state's preparedness for Cyclone Nisarga. More than 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Preparedness in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra CM's Office mentioned that an alert had been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. It added that fishermen had been called back from the sea and the people living in kuccha houses were being moved to safe places. Care is being taken to prevent power outages and teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage caused by tree fall, landslides and heavy rainfall.

Moreover, the slum dwellers in low-lying areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been directed to evacuate. The CMO stressed that the Control room at the state secretariat remained operational round the clock. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has issued an order restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast such as beaches, promenades, parks from 00.01 hours of June 3 to noon of June 4.

